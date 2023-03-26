Cal Poly Track and Field came out on top in 17 events at the Conover Classic on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25 at Miller & Capriotti Athletics Complex.

The Mustangs played host to the meet named after former Cal Poly Director of Track & Field and Cross Country Mark Conover, who passed away last year.

Friday

Cal Poly came out on top in nine of the events on day one, including a number of lifetime bests and placements in program history.

Junior Shelby Daniele continued to shine, cutting .30 seconds off her 200-meter time for a mark of 23.73 seconds. This performance gave her the win and pushed her to third in school history.

It was also an impressive performance for sophomore Maya Holman, who came out on top in two events. Holman logged PRs in the women’s javelin and the women’s long jump to grab a pair of wins for her squad.

Meanwhile, sophomore Corban Payne finished the men’s hammer throw with a distance of 190 feet, 6 inches to move into fourth all-time for Cal Poly.

In the men’s 800 invite, redshirt sophomore Aidan McCarthy’s time of 1:49.40 earned him the win.

Mustangs came out on top in both the women’s and men’s 1,500 invite, as freshman Tatiana Cornejo crossed the finish line in 4:24.72 for the women while senior John Bennett’s 3:46.90 mark picked up the victory.

Other victories for Cal Poly came from graduate Rachel Victor in the women’s 2,000-meter steeplechase and freshman Tibyasa Matovu in the men’s long jump.

Saturday

The Mustangs collected eight more wins on the second and final day of the meet on Saturday.

Junior Jadyn Snaer and Daniele dominated the women’s 100-meter, with Snaer coming out on top with a time of 11.58 seconds while Daniele finished just behind at 11.61 seconds.

Snaer now sits in second place in program history in that race while Daniele’s mark was good for fourth.

It was a big day for junior Cassidy Hubert, who finished first in the 800-meter and earned a first-place finish as a member of the 4×400 relay alongside sophomore Katelyn Carro, junior Anisa Rind and redshirt freshman Aspin Oliver.

To round out the Mustang first-place finishers, junior Amaya Lopez-Fuller was first in women’s discus, sophomore Melody Nwagwu ended the women’s triple jump on top and Devon Cetti won the men’s discus.

On top of the 17 event victories, there were six top-10 program marks in the two-day event.

Cal Poly will be back in action next week at the Mike Fanelli Track Classic from Thursday, March 30 through Saturday, April 1 in San Francisco, Cali.