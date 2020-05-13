Truck collides into hotel and cafe

A truck drove through Los Padres Inn into 4 Cats Cafe on Monterey St. at about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13. No one was injured.

The police do not know at this time if the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, San Luis Obispo Police Department Sgt. Robert Cudworth said.

Philosophy junior Kyle Godfrey witnessed the accident, and said the man was driving about 40 to 50 miles per hour down Monterey St. when he collided into the hotel.

“I was walking on the sidewalk right next to it, so I tried to jump out of the way,” Godfrey said. “I kind of just turned and sprinted, and there was this big explosion behind me and there was like glass flying everywhere.”

The truck drove into room one of Los Padres Inn, where Meaghan Carpenter, a visitor to the city, was staying.

Carpenter was walking about 50 feet behind Godfrey when the collision occurred, he said.

“That’s pretty lucky that she wasn’t in the room five minutes earlier,” Godfrey said.

The collision caused a gas leak, but the San Luis Obispo Fire Department fixed the leak before it became an emergency. Southern California Gas later arrived to the collision site to monitor the gas situation, Cudworth said.

The story was updated with new information at 5:00 p.m.