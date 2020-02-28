Two arrested in $617,000 drug bust in San Luis Obispo

An 11-month investigation by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff has led to the shut down of an illegal narcotic trafficking operation in San Luis Obispo County.

A total street value of $617,000 in narcotics was seized, according to the news release. The Sheriff’s Office arrested two men who are believed to be part of a larger network of people bringing narcotics directly from Mexico to San Luis Obispo County.

On Feb. 19, California Highway Patrol stopped Timothy Moore on Highway 101 near Santa Maria. Moore was arrested for conspiracy to transport and sell narcotics, possession of a controlled substance for sale and gun charges.

Moore was stopped and approximately one pound of methamphetamine, approximately one kilogram of heroin and one kilogram of fentanyl, a loaded handgun, bags of pills that were a combination of fentanyl and Tylenol, and more than $2,000 in cash were discovered in the car he was driving.

On Feb. 20, San Luis Obispo resident Jesse Talaugon, 38, was arrested for conspiracy to transport and sell narcotics, possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance for sale and gun charges.

Deputies arrested Talaugon after making a traffic stop and serving him a search warrant on his car. After searching the car, police officers seized 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine, prepackaged bags containing suspected heroin and suspected fentanyl, along with approximately $4,000 in cash.

After Talaugon was arrested, detectives served another search warrant for a home related to the investigation in the 100 block of South Street. During the home search, detectives seized approximately 10 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately three-fourths kilograms of heroin, scales and packaging indicative of narcotics trafficking. Two handguns were also seized in the search.