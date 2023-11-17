Update: At 10:13 p.m., the City of San Luis Obispo sent out a news release acknowledging the Clery Act notification. According to the release, San Luis Obispo Police are working with CPPD on the case.

“There are no known threats to our community at this time, but we understand this situation is highly concerning and we want the community to know that the safety of San Luis Obispo is our highest priority,” the release said.

On Saturday, Nov. 11, two Cal Poly students were arrested and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail for various weapons and vandalism charges on campus, according to University Spokesperson Matt Lazier.

Students Charles Hojaboom and Brandon Pham possessed a concealed loaded pistol, a shotgun and additional weapons and ammunition according to a Clery Act notification sent out to the campus community on Nov. 16 at 5:59 p.m.

Around 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 11, Cal Poly Police (CPPD) officers heard gunshots while on patrol in the Poly Canyon Village area, Lazier wrote in an email to Mustang News. Police dispatch received multiple 911 calls from residents reporting the noise, Lazier said.

Along Poly Canyon Road, investigating officers found Hojaboom and Pham with the shotgun and concealed pistol alongside a campus sign with bullet holes. No injuries were reported in connection to the incident, according to Lazier.

Hojaboom and Pham were booked on several felony and misdemeanor charges, Lazier wrote, although, both students have been released from custody on bail according to the Clery notification.

Hojaboom and Pham are barred from campus. Cal Poly is asking students to call 911 or CPPD at (805) 756-2281 if they see Hojaboom or Pham on or around campus.

The CPPD activity log currently reports the violations include shooting into an occupied dwelling, possession of a loaded firearm on campus, possession of a weapon on campus, vandalism of $400 or more, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a less lethal weapon or stun gun on campus, carrying a loaded firearm in public and willful discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner.

“The safety of our campus community is a top priority for Cal Poly and, with few exceptions, firearms are not permitted on campus,” Lazier wrote. “In the interest of safety, the university has removed both students from campus while the matter moves through both the criminal justice system and the university’s student conduct process.”

Lazier said the matter has been referred to the university’s Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities and to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.

Lazier was unable to share any additional details because this is an ongoing investigation.

This is an ongoing story. Mustang News will continue to update this article as new information arises.