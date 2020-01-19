Two hospitalized after possible hit-and-run near Performing Arts Center

An 18-year-old male and a 19-year-old female were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after an accident near the Performing Arts Center, according to University Spokesperson Matt Lazier.

University Police received a call of a vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident — possibly a hit-and-run — the evening of Saturday, Jan. 18.

The two college-aged victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment with what appeared to be moderate injuries, according to Lazier.

Police located driver Corban B. Kinloch after the incident. He was taken to San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of hit-and-run.

No other information is available at this time.