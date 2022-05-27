Vice President for University Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Finalist to speak at open forum today

One out of three finalists for Cal Poly’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Vice President will speak at an open forum on Friday, according to a President’s Office email sent on Thursday.

The finalist, Angela Locks, will be at the Yakʔitʸutʸu Welcome Center from 3:10 p.m. to 4 p.m. to hear comments and questions from the campus community.

Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong accepted the recommendation of the Vice President for University Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Consultative Search Committee to invite finalists to visit campus over the next week, according to a May 20 university email. The other two finalists will speak on Tuesday from 3:10 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday, June from 3:10 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Locks currently serves as the DEI executive director for Academic Affairs at California State University, Long Beach (CSULB), according to the email. The email said that while at CSULB, her main teaching assignments have focused on diversity, college campus climate and serving diverse college students.

She is also a liaison with the Academic Senate Campus Climate Committee, the campus lead and investigator for the Truth, Racial, Healing and Transformation efforts with the American Association of Colleges and Universities and the principal investigator for the Mellon Mays Undergraduate Fellowship Program, according to the email.

In addition, Locks is currently editing a forthcoming volume “Debunking the Grit Narrative in Higher Education” to be published by the Routledge/Taylor and Francis Group and is the co-author of the book “Diversity and Inclusion on Campus Supporting Students of Color in Higher Education,” according to the email.

The search committee encourages all members of the Cal Poly community to attend. Those who go can provide their feedback confidentially on Locks.