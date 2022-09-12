Cal Poly volleyball continued their struggles when they suffered a sweep to Portland State on Sunday, Sept. 11th in Portland, Ore.

This Mustang (0-7) loss to the Vikings (4-5) extended their losing streak to seven games to open the season.

Redshirt freshman setter Emme Bullis led the team in digs with 13 on the game to go along with 25 assists. Senior opposite hitter Maia Dvoracek led the team with 11 kills and added in 8 digs.

The Mustangs were outscored 59-40 across the three sets and were held to a .186 hitting percentage. Portland State also had eight blocks across the entire match compared to Cal Poly’s four.

The most competitive set was the second, where the Mustangs lost by two points at 25-23. The team had a lead at the 12-7 mark but couldn’t hold on.

This loss marks the team’s seventh in a row, as some notable opponents they previously fell to include No. 12 UCLA, No. 24 Pepperdine and No. 13 Washington. Cal Poly took Pepperdine and Washington to the full five sets, but couldn’t complete the upsets.

The team’s next action will take place on Friday, Sept. 16 where they will play two matches, one against Santa Clara at 9 a.m and the next at 5 p.m against Northern Colorado as a part of the Northern Colorado tournament.