Volleyball secures fourth sweep in a row against CSU Bakersfield

Cal Poly volleyball won in straight sets 25-18, 25-20, 25-9 against CSU Bakersfield on Tuesday, Oct. 12 inside Mott Athletics Center.

The Mustangs (8-10, 6-1 Big West) picked up their fourth straight Big West victory while putting an end to Bakersfield’s (10-5, 3-4 Big West) two-match winning streak.

Cal Poly opened up the scoring with the first three points of the first set, but CSU Bakersfield responded by tying the game up at 6-6. The Mustangs then regained control by going on an 8-4 run to take a 14-10 lead. The set was back and forth until the Roadrunners cut the lead to three at 20-17. However, the Mustangs took control and finished on a 5-1 run to win the first set 25-18.

The second set was the closest of the matchup, as it was a back-and-forth set full of runs from both squads. After being down 2-1 early, Cal Poly went on a 5-0 run to take the lead 6-2. Later in the set, the Roadrunners responded when they were down 6-11, going on a 5-1 run to cut the deficit to one.

The Mustangs then put their foot on the gas and extended the lead to 16-11. However, yet another run by Bakersfield tied the set at 16. The teams split the next six points, leaving the set at a 19-19 tie. Cal Poly then took over, recording six of the final seven points to win 25-20.

After a long and hard-fought second set, the Mustangs made quick work of the Roadrunners in the third. They jumped out to a quick 10-5 lead, setting the tone for the entire set. Later on, Cal Poly blew the game open with a 9-0 run to grab a 14-point lead. They finished it off by winning four of the final six points to win the set 25-9.

Redshirt senior outside hitter Jamie Stivers led the Mustangs in both kills and digs with 13 and 12, respectively. Redshirt freshman outside hitter Tommi Stockham had a big game as well, recording 12 kills. As a team, the Mustangs dominated the Roadrunners in hitting percentage, recording a .372 hitting percentage compared to just .080 by Bakersfield.

Cal Poly will look to keep the win streak going when they travel to Hawaii to take on the Rainbow Warriors on Friday, Oct. 15 at 10 p.m. PST inside the SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.