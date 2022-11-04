Cal Poly hosted its annual CultureFest event on October 22nd. CultureFest is an opportunity for students to celebrate diversity in different cultures at Cal Poly. The event features many of Cal Poly’s cultural clubs and organizations coming out and selling traditional foods to share their culture with the Cal Poly community. Students also showcase pieces of their culture throughout the event with performances, many of which include song and dance.

Reporter Ben Anderson shows us some of the highlights from the event and why it has made an impact on campus.