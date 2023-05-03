Cal Poly Athletics and the Cal Poly Football program broke ground on the $30-million John Madden Football Center on Saturday, April 29 following the team’s annual Spring Game.

Video by Anthony Molleson

The center will be built in the south end zone of Alex G. Spanos Stadium, adjacent to Mustang Memorial Plaza, and will house all of Cal Poly Football’s facilities.

These facilities include a locker room, a strength and conditioning room, coaches offices, meeting rooms and outdoor patios, among other amenities.

At the groundbreaking, Director of Athletics Don Oberhelman spoke about the future of the program and the impact that the John Madden Football Center will have.

“This building symbolizes where we are headed, growing this program, being able to offer even greater support to our amazing student-athletes, competing for and recruiting top prospects, winning the Big Sky Conference and, of course, moving deep, deep into the FCS playoffs,” Oberhelman said.

Mustang football has struggled in recent years, putting up a 4-20 conference record in the past three full seasons. On top of this, Cal Poly has not had a winning season since 2016.

However, head coach Paul Wulff sees this trend changing, starting with the construction of the center.

“[The John Madden Football Center] is going to elevate Cal Poly to a completely different level,” Wulff said. “It’s going to be a game changer.”

Wulff left the students, players and football fans with one message of encouragement to round out the groundbreaking ceremony, giving hope for the coming years.

“Enjoy the ride and watch this thing take off,” Wulff said.

The John Madden Football Center is expected to be completed by fall 2024, with support for the project still needed.