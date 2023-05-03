The County of San Luis Obispo is encouraging all members of the community and local businesses to take an online needs assessment survey and speed test, in order to inform their broadband strategic planning efforts.

The survey is confidential and asks participants about their experiences regarding internet service as well as their needs going forward. The survey and the speed test take five to 15 minutes to complete and are available in English and in Spanish.

The goal of the study is to identify “underserved populations, priority projects, operational solutions, and grant funding options for high-speed, reliable and affordable broadband connectivity.”

This project aligns San Luis Obispo County with the State of California’s “Broadband for All” initiative which aims to deliver reliable and affordable internet for all Californians.

The funding for this effort comes from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) funding secured by the Golden State Finance Authority (GSFA).

The needs assessment survey and speed test can be found on the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments website. For any additional questions regarding this initiative and test, email broadbandinfo@teleworx.com.