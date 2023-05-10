Cal Poly Football played its annual Spring Game on Saturday, April 29 and showcased their potential for the next season.

The Spring Game closes out a four-week spring camp in which coaches had an early look at what players could bring to the team.

If there’s one thing to take away from this game it’s that redshirt sophomore quarterback Sam Huard is an asset to the team.

The Washington transfer played the first half of the game with the other first-stringers where each quarter lasted eight minutes with a running clock. Huard completed 11-of-12 pass attempts for 145 yards while adding on a 12-yard touchdown pass to redshirt freshman tight end Tyrece Fairly-Diyem and hit sophomore wide receiver Logan Booher for another score on a 33-yard post route.

Booher finished the day with three receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown.

The wideout will look to build chemistry with Huard and have a breakout campaign this upcoming season after posting 237 receiving yards on 22 receptions and two scores in 2022.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Bo Kelly also shared duties under center with Huard in the first half and completed 10-of-13 pass attempts for 110 yards, but had a pass intercepted by redshirt freshman cornerback Boston Wilson.

Similar to last season, the run game wasn’t an aspect of the offense that stood out but the expected starter redshirt senior running back Shakobe Harper didn’t play in Saturday’s game.

Instead, the backfield saw the likes of redshirt senior running back Mark Biggins, redshirt freshman running back Paul Holyfield Jr. and redshirt freshman running back Troy Fletcher instead.

In the second half, the second and third-team players came in and the defense took the opportunity to showcase their talents.

The defense sacked redshirt senior quarterback Spencer Brasch four times with redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Elijah Satcher recording three and junior defensive lineman Antonio Vakameilalo recording the fourth.

Brasch finished with four completed passes on seven attempts for 50 yards and an interception on a pass that was tipped up and caught by redshirt sophomore safety Thomas McNamara, who seemed to be all over the field on Saturday.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Bryce Weiner also saw playing time during the game but only went two-for-four on passes for 18 yards.

Although the offense couldn’t get much going in the second half, it goes to show how the defense has already improved and continues to improve from a season ago.

The game ended with a showcase of kickers with junior kicker Jaden Ohlsen, redshirt sophomore kicker Bryant Thao and redshirt freshman punter Noah Serna all attempting field goals from various distances with the longest field-goal attempt being nailed from 43 yards by Serna.

Overall, there’s a lot for students, fans and alumni to be excited about for this upcoming season.

The next time the Mustangs will be on the field is in late July for Fall Camp before the 2023 season opener on Saturday, Sept. 2 at Mustang Memorial Field.