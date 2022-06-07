Map: Here’s where to cast your vote in SLO for the California primary election

On Tuesday, June 7, registered voters can drop off their ballots or vote in person at several San Luis Obispo County locations for the primary election any time between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

For the Primary Election, ballots contain candidates for the Governor, U.S. Senate, State Assembly, Congress, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Controller, Treasurer, Attorney General, Insurance Commissioner, Member of State Board of Equalization and State Superintendent of Public Instruction, according to the California Secretary of State website.

Where to vote in person

The following locations, according to the San Luis Obispo County Government website, are open for in-person voting on June 7, and also accept drop-off ballots. Select a pin on the map or the icon in the left corner to view voting locations near you.

San Luis Obispo County residents can look up their nearest polling location on the county’s website by inputting their home address.

To drop off mail-in ballots in San Luis Obispo, voters can go to the Cal Poly Welcome Center, the Clerk-Recorder Office or the Department of Social Services in Downtown San Luis Obispo.

Cal Poly – Welcome Center

1 Grand Ave

Mon-Fri: 9am-4pm

Clerk-Recorder Office – San Luis Obispo

1055 Monterey St.

24/7 Drop Box (left side of double doors on Monterey)

Department of Social Services

3433 S. Higuera St

Mon-Fri: 8am-4pm

Voting timeline

Votes will be tallied on June 9 and continue until July 7, according to a notice written on May 15 by the County Clerk-Recorder, Elaine Cano. On July 15, the election results will be finalized by the Secretary of State and published online.