Who are Cal Poly students voting for in the presidential primary?

Bernie Sanders led the polls with 38 percent of students responding they would vote for him in the primary election. President Donald Trump followed at 17 percent.

Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg tied at 12 percent.

Mike Bloomberg polled at 7 percent, followed by Joe Biden at 6 percent. Eight percent of students responded other.

Climate change and health care were the top two issues students said they cared about the most in the upcoming election.

Among people who said they intend to vote for Sanders, climate change, healthcare and free college were their top priorities. Students who said they intend to vote for Trump said immigration, trade and gun rights were their top priorities.