Who are Cal Poly students voting for in the presidential primary?

Bernie Sanders is the leading presidential candidate among Cal Poly students, according to a Mustang News poll.
Mustang News polled Cal Poly students in the weeks leading up to the March 3 primary election to find out who Cal Poly students say they will vote for and what issues they care about the most.
Top presidential candidates among Cal Poly students
Bernie Sanders led the polls with 38 percent of students responding they would vote for him in the primary election. President Donald Trump followed at 17 percent.
Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg tied at 12 percent.
Mike Bloomberg polled at 7 percent, followed by Joe Biden at 6 percent. Eight percent of students responded other.
Climate change and health care were the top two issues students said they cared about the most in the upcoming election.
Climate change and health care were the top two issues students said they cared about the most overall.
Among people who said they intend to vote for Sanders, climate change, healthcare and free college were their top priorities. Students who said they intend to vote for Trump said immigration, trade and gun rights were their top priorities.
Top three issues students consider when choosing to support a presidential candidate
How Mustang News conducted this poll
Mustang News conducted a poll by selecting a random sample of general education classes offered at Cal Poly during Winter 2020. Professors were asked to give their students a few minutes at the start of class to take the survey.
Of the 747 students enrolled in the 18 selected classes, 180 responded to the survey. Five 100 level classes, three 200 level classes and 10 300 level classes were sampled.