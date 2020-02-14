Women’s Basketball comes up short in fourth quarter, falls 71-58 to UC Davis

Cal Poly Women’s Basketball failed to complete a late comeback in a 71-58 road loss to defending Big West champions UC Davis on Thursday, Feb. 12 inside The Pavilion.

Freshman guard Abbey Ellis paced Cal Poly (6-15, 3-7 Big West) with a game-high 21 points while redshirt junior forward Sierra Campisano added 17 points for the Mustangs. A team-high 17 points from redshirt sophomore center Sage Stobbart led UC Davis (13-10, 8-2 Big West) to victory.

Cal Poly was held to 35 percent shooting from the field compared to UC Davis’ 48 percent.

The Aggies opened the scoring with back-to-back three-point jumpers from junior forward Cierra Hall and senior forward Sophia Song.

UC Davis extended its lead to 16-4 with four minutes remaining in the quarter until Cal Poly responded with an 8-0 run led by a Campisano layup. Campisano made a quick pass to Ellis, who converted a three-point jumper to cut the Mustang’s deficit to 16-10. Campisano continued the scoring drive with a layup to pull within four points at 16-12.

Junior guard Hannah Peterson closed out the first quarter with a free-throw to bring the score to 20-15 in favor of UC Davis.

A two-point deficit was the closest the Mustangs came to the Aggies after a three-pointer from Peterson brought the score to 22-20 early in the second quarter. However, the Aggies immediately responded with a three-point jumper of their own to extend their lead by five points.

Just before the two-minute mark, Ellis scooped up a loose ball and ran the length of the court to convert a layup and bring the score to 34-29. Senior forward Alicia Roufosse scored the last bucket of the first half, putting the Mustangs within three points of the Aggies at 36-33.

In the first half, Campisano kept the Mustangs trailing close behind with 11 points followed by Ellis’ eight points. Freshman guard Evanne Turner and Stobbart scored 9 points each to grant the Aggies’ the lead at halftime.

Both teams exchanged three-pointers throughout the first half as Cal Poly made 3 of 7 attempts while UC Davis scored 6 of 15 from beyond the arc.

A layup from redshirt senior guard Katie Toole granted the Aggies their first points of the second half. A two-minute scoreless drought ended with a Hall three-pointer to bring the score to 41-33. Both teams traded buckets and free-throws throughout the remainder of the quarter as Cal Poly scored 6 of 6 from the line and UC Davis scored 3 of 6.

A pair of free-throws from Toole extended the Aggies’ lead to 55-43 heading into the final quarter.

Cal Poly built momentum in the fourth quarter when Ellis and Campisano teamed up to pull the Mustangs within nine points at 57-48 with 7:31 remaining. However, the attempted comeback fell short when a Stobbart three-pointer quickly recovered the Aggies’ double-digit lead.

Four minutes later, Stobbart converted another three-pointer to grant the Aggies their biggest lead of the night at 69-51. The Mustangs closed out the game with a 6-2 run to cut their deficit to 71-58.

UC Davis out-rebounded Cal Poly 36-29 and committed 13 turnovers compared to the Mustang’s 10.

Cal Poly will return to Mott Athletics Center to take on Cal State Fullerton on Saturday, Feb. 15. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.