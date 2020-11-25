Women’s Basketball drops season opener to No. 2 Stanford 108-40

Cal Poly Women’s Basketball fell short in their 2020-21 season opener to No. 2-ranked Stanford by a score of 108-40 on Wednesday, Nov. 25 inside Maples Pavilion.

The Mustangs (0-1) were looking to build on a solid run in the Big West Conference tournament at the end of last season, while the Cardinal (1-0) wanted to live up to their expectations as the second best team in the nation.

The two squads started the game by exchanging baskets back and forth. At the halfway point of the first quarter, sophomore point guard Abbey Ellis’s pull up jumper gave Cal Poly a 6-5 lead. However, this would be the only lead the Mustangs had for the remainder of the game.

The Cardinal ended out the first quarter with five unanswered points to bring their lead to 21-14. After this short run to cap off the quarter, the Stanford offense never looked back.

After a close game all throughout the first, the Cardinal blew the game wide open in the second quarter. Stanford outscored Cal Poly 31-4 in the quarter, giving them a 51-18 lead going into halftime.

At the half, Ellis led all Cal Poly scorers with six points, while senior guard Chantel Govan added five points of her own. The Mustangs were struggling offensively, shooting just 28% from the field and 20% from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, the Cardinal shot 58% from the field as a team and 50% from three.

Cal Poly’s offensive woes continued in the third quarter as Stanford continued to expand their lead. After back-to-back jumpshots for senior forward Sierra Campisano that brought the score to 60-22, the Cardinal offense exploded for another huge run. This 18-2 run helped close out the third quarter with Stanford leading 78-24.

The fourth quarter was more of the same for the Mustangs, who simply couldn’t contain the Stanford offense. After an onslaught of three pointers for the Cardinal and turnovers for the Mustangs all throughout the quarter, the score ended at 108-40 in favor of Stanford.

Campisano was the only Mustang to reach double-digit points with 13, while five Stanford players reached double figures. Although the offense wasn’t there for Cal Poly, it was the turnovers that cost them. The 26 turnovers by the Mustangs offense compared to just 10 from Stanford proved to be a game changer.

Cal Poly’s next matchup will take place on Thursday, Dec. 10 against New Mexico State, the first home game of the season for the Mustangs.