Women’s Basketball earns 62-52 road win against UC Riverside

Cal Poly Women’s Basketball earned a 62-52 road win against UC Riverside Thursday, Feb. 20 inside SRC Arena. The win moved Cal Poly (7-16, 4-8 Big West) into seventh place in conference standings, potentially securing a spot in the postseason Big West Conference Tournament.

Freshman guard Abbey Ellis scored a game-high 18 points while graduate forward Alicia Roufosse followed with 17 points and six rebounds. Redshirt junior forward Sierra Campisano secured 13 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

Ellis scored the initial points of the game with a jump shot before UC Riverside guard Jannon Otto leveled the score at 2-2 with a mid-range jumper. The Highlanders took an early 7-2 lead through a three-pointer from Otto and a layup from senior forward Marina Edwodo.

Redshirt junior forward Sierra Campisano hit a deep jumper to lessen the Highlanders lead before Ellis scored a wide open three-pointer to tie the game at 7-7. Campisano went on to score a vital three-pointer to grant Cal Poly a 12-9 lead with 2:52 remaining in the quarter. The Mustangs extended their lead to 14-9, but the Highlanders closed out the quarter with back-to-back layups to cut their deficit to 14-13.

Ewodo kicked off the second quarter with a layup to retake the lead, but the Mustangs responded immediately through an Ellis jump shot to bring the score to 16-15. Both teams traded attacks until the score reached 20-20 with just under five minutes remaining before halftime.

Ellis broke the deadlock with a three-pointer to score her 13th point of the game. However, the Mustangs were unable to capitalize on their momentum, ultimately finishing the half with a one-point lead at 31-30.

Cal Poly’s defensive efforts forced 10 turnovers from the Highlanders in the first half, compared to four turnovers from the Mustangs.

Campisano and Roufosse scored consecutive jump shots to open the second half and extend Cal Poly’s lead to 35-30. Due to three Cal Poly fouls within a span of two minutes, UC Riverside went on a 7-2 run to tie the game at 37-37 with 6:49 remaining in the third quarter.

The 37-37 tie was the closest UC Riverside would come to regaining the lead before Roufosse, junior guard Hannah Peterson and redshirt freshman Maddie Vick kicked off a decisive 10-3 run that saw Cal Poly take a seven-point lead by the end of the third quarter.

A three-point play from Roufosse early in the fourth quarter brought the score to 54-44 in Cal Poly’s favor. The Highlanders had one final charge with less than five minutes remaining, but could only bring the difference to six points at 56-50. UC Riverside attempted to shorten its deficit through fouling for possession, but Ellis and Peterson each scored a pair of free throws to close out the win at 62-52.

Cal Poly will be on the road for its next game against UC Irvine Saturday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m.