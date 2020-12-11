Women’s Basketball earns first win of the season against New Mexico State 70-60

An early lead assisted Women’s Basketball in getting their first win of the season, defeating the New Mexico State Aggies 70-60 on Thursday, Dec. 10 in Mott Athletics Center.

31 points and 15 rebounds by All-Conference senior forward Sierra Campisano powered Cal Poly (1-1) past guard Aaliyah Prince who recorded 21 points for New Mexico State (1-3).

Two shots from Campisano gave the Mustangs a 5-0 lead early in the first quarter. After going back and forth, the first quarter ended with the Mustangs holding on to the lead 21-15. Campisano recorded 17 points on 7-8 shooting in the quarter.

Beginning the second quarter, the game remained tight as Campisano laid up another shot putting the Mustangs up 23-17. The Mustangs would hold on to a 34-31 lead going into the half with help from sophomore guard Maddie Willett’s two shots for five points and Campisano’s four points which brought her total to 21 for the first half.

The Aggies opened the second half with four points that would give them a lead of 35-34 at the 7:36 mark. The Mustangs answered back with a quick three from Campisano. Cal Poly held on to the lead for the rest of the quarter after the continued strong performance from Campisano along with four points from sophomore guard Abbey Ellis. The quarter ended with the Mustangs up 51-48.

The Aggies worked to fight back into the game, starting off the fourth quarter with four points to shorten the lead to 55-52 at the 7:18 mark. The Mustangs answered back with a 4-0 run restoring the lead to seven points. The game would be put away after a 12-point fourth quarter performance by Ellis who ended the night with 20 points. With 2:42 left in the game, Campisano sunk a free throw making the score 64-57 and topping off her career-high 31 points for the night.

With two strong performances from Campisano and Ellis, the Mustangs beat the Aggies 70-60, giving them their first win on the season. Cal Poly was able to secure the win through consistency in offense throughout the game. The Mustangs finished with a higher free throw percentage (73.7%), three-point percentage (23.5%), and outrebounded New Mexico 38-27.

The Mustangs continue their season with back-to-back home games against Santa Clara starting on Monday, Dec. 14 in Mott Athletics Center.