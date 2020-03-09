Women’s Basketball falls 75-58 to Hawai’i in final game of the regular season

Cal Poly Women’s Basketball trailed from start to finish in a 75-58 road loss against Hawai’i on Saturday, March 7 inside Stan Sheriff Center. Cal Poly (9-18, 6-10 Big West) was paced by a team-high 17 points from redshirt junior forward Sierra Campisano. Freshman guard Abbey Ellis and senior forward Alicia Roufosse added 15 points and 12 points, respectively.

Senior Guard Julissa Tago led all players with 19 points while reaching 1,000 career points in the matchup against the Mustangs. Redshirt junior forward Amy Atwell and freshman guard Nae Nae Calhoun added 14 points and 13 points respectively in Hawai’i’s (15-14, 9-7 Big West) win.

The Mustangs were held to 37 percent shooting from the field while the Rainbow Wahine shot 50 percent. Hawai’i’s three-point shooting was a key factor in the win as they made 12 of 26 from beyond the arc compared to Cal Poly’s 2 of 10.

Hawai’i opened the first quarter with an early 9-0 run that was capped off by a pair of free-throws from junior center Lauren Rewers. Ellis ended the unresponsive run with a layup to give the Mustangs their first points of the night after three minutes of play at 9-2. Both teams exchanged free-throws to close out the first quarter at 21-9 in favor of the Rainbow Wahine.

Junior guard Jadynn Alexander opened the second quarter with an early jumper that extended the Rainbow Wahine’s lead at 23-9. However, junior guard Hannah Peterson quickly responded with a layup to bring the score to 23-11 after more than three scoreless minutes from the Mustangs.

Less than a minute later, Ellis took off from half court and scored a turnaround jump-shot to bring the score to 23-13. Hawai’i guard Courtney Middap followed up with a jumper from beyond the arc to extend Hawai’i’s lead to 26-13. After almost two minutes of scoreless play, Roufosse made a left-handed layup to cut the deficit to 26-15. Calhoun scored a layup followed by a free-throw to put the Rainbow Wahine up at 29-15.

Campisano sunk a deep three-pointer that initiated a 9-3 run from the Mustangs, bringing the score to 32-24. Calhoun scored a three-point jumper that sent the Rainbow Wahine leading into halftime at 42-29.

In the first half, Hawai’i made 8 of 9 from the dotted line compared to Cal Poly’s 1 of 2. The Mustangs made 2 of 8 attempts from beyond the arc while Hawai’i scored 6 of 13 from downtown.

After almost two minutes of play, the second half opened up with a three-pointer from Calhoun for a 45-29 advantage. Roufosse scored a free-throw to open the Mustangs’ second half scoring, cutting the deficit to 47-30.

Freshman forward Kasey Neubert scored a layup to grant Hawai’i its biggest lead of the night at 61-33. However, Cal Poly ended Hawai’i’s 19-4 run with a six-point scoring drive to bring the score to 61-39 heading into the final quarter.

Cal Poly continued its scoring drive as Roufosse and Campisano each added two points to cut the lead down to 61-43. Ellis’ pair of free-throws capped off the Mustang’s largest run of the night (17-3) to cut the deficit to 64-50. Hawai’i immediately responded with an 11-4 run that consisted of three buckets from beyond the arc to pull away at 75-54.

A pair of free-throws from Campisano and an Ellis jumper closed out the game at 75-58.

Cal Poly outrebounded Hawai’i 32-31 and committed 11 turnovers compared to the Rainbow Wahine’s 15.

Cal Poly will face off against Long State Beach in the first round Big West Conference Tournament on Tuesday, March 10 inside Walter Pyramid. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.