Women’s basketball falls 85-55 to UC Davis

Cal Poly women’s basketball fell to the UC Davis Aggies 85-55 on Thursday, Feb. 17 inside Mott Athletics Center.

The Mustangs (3-16, 2-8 Big West) remain in second-to-last place in the Big West standings after the conference loss, while the Aggies (12-9, 6-5 Big West) are in fifth place in the conference.

UC Davis scored the first eight points of the game before junior guard Maddie Willett scored Cal Poly’s first points of the game with a three-point jumper. The Aggies offense could not be stopped, however, as they led 18-3 with five minutes remaining in the opening quarter. At the end of the first quarter, UC Davis held a commanding 28-8 lead.

The Mustangs kicked off the second quarter with a made three-pointer from freshman point guard Annika Shah to cut the lead to 28-11. However, the Aggies then went on an 11-0 run to push their lead to 39-11. A made jumper at the buzzer heading into halftime gave the Aggies a dominant 50-20 lead at the break.

The bleeding did not stop in the second half as the Aggies led by 39 points at one point, their largest lead of the game. At the end of the third quarter, UC Davis had a 72-34 advantage heading into the last quarter.

The Mustangs showed some offensive and defensive spark in the final quarter, as they outscored the Aggies 21-13 to close out the 85-55 loss.

Junior guards Maddie Vick and Willett both scored in double figures, but the Aggies made a season-high 15 threes to push them to victory.

Cal Poly will look to bounce back after suffering back-to-back losses when they face UC Riverside at home on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m.