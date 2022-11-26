Cal Poly women’s basketball was defeated by Sacramento State 70-62 on Friday, Nov. 25 inside Mott Athletics Center.

The Mustangs (2-4) fought hard and mounted a comeback late in the game but ultimately fell to the Hornets (4-1) to kick off the Holiday Beach Classic.

Sacramento State controlled the action early on, jumping out to a 13-5 lead to start the opening period. The Hornets remained in control throughout the first, holding a 24-9 lead at one point. Cal Poly fought back, though, and ended the quarter down 11 at 24-13.

In the second quarter, the Mustangs came within eight points midway through. Sacramento State then went on a 9-2 run toward the end of the half, pushing their lead to 15. At halftime, Cal Poly trailed 40-27.

The second half again began with the Hornets dominating once again. Sacramento State extended its lead to 17 to begin the fourth quarter and increased the advantage to as large as 19. The Mustangs refused to go away, however, and responded with a 9-0 run of their own that cut the lead to 10.

A 65-51 Hornets lead with a little over two minutes left looked to have the game sealed. However, another 9-0 Mustang run cut it to five with a minute remaining. This is as close as Cal Poly could get, though, as the Hornets closed out the game and secured the 70-62 victory.

Sophomore guard Annika Shah scored a career-high 17 points and had a team-high four assists to lead the Mustangs. Graduate guard Oumou Toure added a season-high 14 points and led the team with six rebounds. Sophomore guard Jazzy Anousinh tacked on nine points as well.

Cal Poly will take on San Jose State on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 2:20 p.m. inside Mott Athletics Center to finish the Holiday Beach Classic.