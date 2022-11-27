Cal Poly women’s basketball pulled out a win over San Jose State by a score of 62-53 on Saturday, Nov. 26 inside the Mott Athletics Center.

The Mustangs (3-4) did just enough to overcome the Spartans’ (1-5) late comeback effort in their second and final game of the Holiday Beach Classic.

It was all Cal Poly early on as the Mustangs jumped out to an 18-9 lead after the first quarter, with 10 of those points coming from the bench.

The Mustang offense got off to a hot start during the second quarter as they broke off a 10-4 run that forced the Spartans to call a timeout. After the timeout, the Cal Poly offense cooled down but still took a 32-23 advantage into halftime.

Cal Poly opened up the second half with another hot start from their offense, as they went on a 7-0 run to increase their lead. The Mustangs ended the quarter up 47-32 as they outscored the Spartans 15-9 in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was filled with fouls from both teams as the Spartans battled back to dwindle the Mustang lead down to four with 1:20 left in the game, but Cal Poly stood their ground and pulled out a 62-53 win.

Sophomore guard Annika Shah led the offensive effort with 16 points while shooting 4-for-7 from three-point range, with junior forward Natalia Ackerman leading in rebounds with five. There was a great effort from the Mustang bench, as they were responsible for 29 total points.

Cal Poly will be idle for two weeks before they take on Northern Arizona on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. inside the Mott Athletics Center.