Women’s basketball loses fourth straight to Northern Arizona, 88-73

Cal Poly women’s basketball dropped their fourth straight game to Northern Arizona by a score of 88-73 on Monday, Dec. 13 inside Walkup Skydome.

The Mustangs (1-6) were unable to slow down the Lumberjack (5-4) offense and simply couldn’t catch up on the other side of the floor.

Cal Poly started off the game on a high note as they went on a 7-0 run in the first quarter and entered the second with a solid 25-20 lead.

Despite the Mustangs holding this lead for the majority of the second quarter, Northern Arizona took over towards the end of the half and went into the break with a 40-37 lead.

The third quarter was when the Lumberjacks began to pull away as they broke off a 16-5 run to start the half to give them a 56-42 lead.

However, Cal Poly battled back with 11 unanswered points to cut the Northern Arizona lead to just three at 58-55. The momentum then shifted back to the Lumberjacks as they ended the third quarter on a 7-0 run to take a ten-point lead into the final quarter.

In the final quarter, the Mustangs were never able to make a sizable dent in the Northern Arizona lead and they ultimately fell 88-73.

Junior guard Maddie Willett secured a career-high 20 points for the Mustangs in the loss. Junior guard Maddie Vick was just behind Willet with 19 points of her own while graduate forward Kirsty Brown recorded a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Cal Poly was outshot from the field and the free throw line, but they took the advantage from beyond the arc, shooting 55.6% while the Lumberjacks shot 47.1%.

The Mustangs struggled with turnovers throughout the matchup, as they turned the ball over 20 times.

Cal Poly will look to snap their losing streak when they take on Cal Berkeley on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. inside Haas Pavilion.