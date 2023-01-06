Led by a dominant fourth-quarter performance, Cal Poly Women’s Basketball took down CSU Bakersfield 50-37 on Thursday, Jan. 5 inside Mott Athletics Center.

The Mustangs (4-7, 1-2 Big West) grabbed their first conference win of the year to draw even with the Roadrunners (4-7, 1-2 Big West) in the standings.

Bakersfield got out to a hot start, converting the first two buckets of the game to take a 5-0 lead.

However, the rest of the first quarter was the exact opposite, as the Mustangs took over and went on a 14-2 run that gave them a solid seven-point cushion heading into the second.

Despite the Cal Poly offense cooling down a bit in the second quarter, the Roadrunners couldn’t make up any ground and went into the half with a deficit of 24-15.

The third quarter was a different story, however, as the Mustangs were shut down by the Bakersfield defense, managing just five points. This swing cut the Cal Poly lead to just 29-26 ahead of the final period.

Early in the fourth quarter, it seemed as though the game had the makings of a nailbiter. With 7:31 remaining, a layup from the Roadrunners knotted the game up at 32-32.

With Bakersfield holding all the momentum, the Mustangs swung back with the final blow in the form of a commanding 18-5 run to close out the 50-37 win.

Junior guard Taylor Wu and junior forward Natalia Ackerman were the two Cal Poly players in double-digit scoring, dropping 11 and 10 points, respectively. Ackerman also added nine rebounds, which led the game.

The Mustangs will take this momentum into their matchup with UC Santa Barbara on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 4 p.m. inside the Thunderdome.