A flood and high surf warning has been issued for San Luis Obispo County by the National Weather Service.

The high surf advisory is effective until 10 a.m. Friday and the coastal flood advisory is effective until Friday at 1 a.m.

Residents are advised to stay off of piers, jetties and other water-side infrastructure. Residents are also advised not to drive around barricades and to stay out of water under any circumstances.

The San Luis Obispo Fire Department is also handing out sandbags, according to a tweet by the department on Tuesday.

The department also urged residents to avoid flooded roadways and bodies of water and to secure outdoor items.

For local emergencies, call SLOPD’s non-emergency dispatch line at (805)781-7312.