Women’s Golf finishes 17th in NCAA Stanford Regional

Cal Poly Women’s Golf finished in 17th place in the NCAA Stanford Regional Golf Tournament at the Stanford Golf Course between Monday, May 10 and Wednesday, May 12.

Redshirt sophomore Vanessa Wang led the charge for the Mustangs in the tournament finishing tied for 24th with a three-over par score over the three day event. Wang logged a three-over par 74 in the final round of the tournament, after hitting an even par 71 in each of the first two rounds.

Wang collected two eagles over the tournament, one in each of the first two rounds, but was one stroke shy of a playoff hole to advance as an individual to nationals. The top six teams qualify for nationals, as well as the top three individual players who are not on any of the top six teams.

Host school Stanford led the pack from wire-to-wire, leading after every round and finishing twenty eight-under on their scorecard. Wake Forest came in second place with a two-over 854, and Oklahoma State rounded out the top three with a three-over 855.

Mustang redshirt juniors Caroline Cantlay and Madi Daniel both finished tied for 70th after the 54-hole tournament. Both golfers logged an eight over 79 in the first round to be tied for 81st place, but bounced back after day one to end with a score of fourteen-over 227. Cantlay and Daniel improved their score after each round with Cantlay finishing with a second round 75 and a final round 73, while Daniel hit a 76 in round two and a 72 in round three.

Redshirt sophomore Elizabeth Scholtes finished right behind that pair, coming in tied for 73rd place with a fifteen-over-par 228. Scholtes had her best round in the final round, logging a 73 on day three. This was a big improvement after she shot a 77 on day one, and a 78 on day two.

The final Cal Poly scorecard came from freshman Nicole Neale. Neale shot an 83 on the final day of the NCAA regional, after finishing with a 78 on day one and an 82 on day two. She ended with a 243, enough to finish in 92nd.

As a team the Mustangs finished each round in 17th place overall, but they improved their overall score after each round. After hitting a 305 in round one the Mustangs saw a five stroke improvement in round two to finish with a 300; and in round three Cal Poly logged a 292 as a team. Overall the Mustangs shot an aggregate 897 during the tournament, which results in a plus-forty five score.

Cal Poly made it to the NCAA regional after winning their second Big West Championship three weeks ago.