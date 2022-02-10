Women’s golf grabs third-place finish in Valley Invitational

Senior Elizabeth Scholtes led the team to a top-three placing after capturing her second career collegiate individual title in the second annual Valley Invitational at the Bakersfield Country Club on Monday, Feb. 7 and Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Scholtes finished in first place with a one-over-par 217 total, while Sienna Lyford of UC Irvine was second at 220. Siripatsorn Patchana of Grand Canyon recorded the best round of the day, placing her third at 221.

“I was really nervous to play this week, but I was so happy just to be on the course,” Scholtes said. “The team energy was great and that kept me going through the rounds.”

Cal Poly scored its best round of the tournament on Tuesday with a four-person 297 total for a 43-over-par 907 aggregate.

San Francisco claimed the team title with an 895 total, while Grand Canyon placed second at 900.

“This was a rusty start for the team with a couple of high team scores in the first day of play,” head coach Sofie Aagaard said. “[Tuesday] was better as putts rolled in, and our confidence on these fast and firm greens was better.”

Two other Mustangs, senior Vanessa Wang and junior Jensen Jalufka, finished in the top 20. Both shared 18th place with one other golfer, all with 231 totals.

Freshman Kamille Dimayuga finished just shy of the top 20, finishing at 232 and 21st place. Senior Caroline Cantlay rounded out Cal Poly’s scoring with a 235 total at 30th place.

Four other Mustangs competed as individuals: freshman Kaylyn Noh (14th, 228 total), senior Madi Daniel and sophomore Nicole Neale (shared 21st place, 232 total) and sophomore Carissa Wu (47th, 242 total).

Cal Poly’s next tournament will be at The Show hosted by UNLV on Monday, Feb. 14 and Tuesday, Feb. 15.