Women’s soccer defeats Hawaii 2-1 to remain undefeated in conference play

Cal Poly women’s soccer came from behind to win their third straight Big West Conference game against Hawaii 2-1 to remain at the top of the conference standings on Thursday, Sept. 30 inside Waipi’o Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

Sophomore forward Nikki Trucco and sophomore midfielder Camille Lafaix each scored a goal in the victory and now share second place for the conference’s leading scorers with six each.

Sophomore forward Olivia Ortiz collected her fourth assist of the season and now leads the team and sits in fourth place in the conference in assists. Freshman goalkeeper Lindsay Kellogg also produced a career-high five saves.

Hawaii (0-7-1, 0-3-0 Big West) got off to a quick start when Kelci Sumida scored the first goal of the night just one minute into the match.

Shortly after, Cal Poly (7-5-0, 3-0-0 Big West) tried to get back in the game, posing an attacking threat with four shots on target within the span of four minutes. However, none of these shots converted.

In the 20th minute, Trucco set up Lafaix to slot the ball past the keeper and even the score at 1-1 with her sixth goal of the season.

Four minutes later, Trucco notched her sixth goal of the season as well. The score, assisted by Ortiz, put the Mustangs ahead 2-1.

The remainder of the half played out with little action as Cal Poly ended with eight shots on target out of 10 total attempts compared to the three shots on goal by the Rainbow Wahines.

The second half mirrored the end of the first half, with the only action being a few shots on target and ball possession from both sides.

Sumida nearly grabbed her second goal of the night to even the score for Hawaii in the 71st minute with a strike. However, the shot found the crossbar, keeping the score at 2-1.

The Mustangs closed out the game with no other attacking threats and maintained the first half total of eight shots on target while the Rainbow Wahine doubled their shots on goal to six.

Cal Poly will look to continue its winning streak on the road as they face UC Davis on Sunday, Oct. 3 at 1 p.m. inside Aggie Soccer Field.