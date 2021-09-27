Women’s soccer dominates UC Riverside in 3-0 victory

Cal Poly women’s soccer continued their hot start to Big West play with a 3-0 victory over UC Riverside on Sunday, Sept. 26 inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium.

The Mustangs (6-5-0, 2-0-0 Big West) now sit atop the Big West standings with an undefeated conference record while the Highlanders (3-6-0, 0-2-0 Big West) have yet to win in conference play.

The first half saw Cal Poly attempt seven total shots while Riverside managed just one. After a series of missed attempts by the Mustangs in the half, junior midfielder Megan Hansen broke the scoreless tie with a penalty kick goal in the 43rd minute. The 1-0 Cal Poly lead would last into halftime.

Despite the close score at half, the Mustangs were dominant for the first 45 minutes as the ball spent the vast majority of the time in the Highlander half of the field.

The dominance by Cal Poly continued into the second half, beginning with a goal in the 68th minute by freshman midfielder Kate Reedy to double the lead to 2-0. The score was the third of the season for Reedy.

Sophomore midfielder Camille Lafaix continued her own hot start to Big West play and got in on the scoring in the 73rd minute with a penalty kick goal to bring the score to 3-0. The goal was Lafaix’s third in two Big West matchups.

As a team, the Mustangs outshot Riverside 23-3 and held the Highlanders without a single shot on goal, a feat that Cal Poly had not achieved since the 2011 season. Redshirt freshman goalkeeper Lindsay Kellogg, making her collegiate debut for the Mustangs, earned the clean sheet.

The Mustangs will look to stay undefeated in the Big West as they travel to Hawaii to take on the Rainbow Warriors on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 10:00PM inside Aloha Stadium.