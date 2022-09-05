Cal Poly women’s soccer was defeated by the No. 12 Stanford Cardinal 4-1 on Sunday, Sept. 4 at Laird Q. Cagan Stadium.

The Mustangs (2-3) competed in stretches against the nationally ranked Cardinal (5-0) but ultimately lost the match.

The Cardinal applied relentless pressure on the Mustang’s defense, as they outshot the Mustangs 38-2 and were able to get 17 shots on target versus just one for Cal Poly.

Stanford jumped out to an early lead with an 11th-minute score and added onto that advantage with a goal in the 40th minute to take a 2-0 lead into the half.

Coming out of the half, the Cardinal continued to dominate on the offensive end, with goals in the 60th and 69th minute to put the match out of reach at 4-0.

Senior forward Madison Demijohn scored the lone goal for the Mustangs in the 87th minute, finalizing the score at 4-1.

Despite the formidable opponent, Cal Poly’s sophomore goalkeeper Mackenzie Samuel had 13 saves on the day. However, Stanford’s dominant advantage in shot attempts was too much for Cal Poly to catch up.

The Mustangs will continue their non-conference schedule against Gonzaga on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m at Luger Field in Spokane, Wa.