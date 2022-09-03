Cal Poly men’s soccer wrapped up its three-game road trip to start the season with a 5-0 loss to the University of Portland on Friday, Sept. 2 at the Clive Charles Soccer Complex.

The Mustangs (0-3) struggled on both ends of the field against the undefeated Pilots (4-0).

Portland came out firing, tallying six shots in the first 17 minutes of the match before Gurman Sangha gave them their first goal in the 20th minute.

Nine minutes later, Jake Arteaga kept the momentum going for the Pilots and extended their lead to 2-0 with a goal of his own. Going into the half, Portland had netted another goal to go up 3-0.

Cal Poly, meanwhile, did not record one shot on target during the first half.

The second half did not get off to a good start for the Mustangs, as the team had to finish the game with only 10 players because sophomore defender Owen Butcher received a red card.

Thanks to Cal Poly’s disadvantage and Portland’s consistent pace on the offensive end, the Pilots netted two more goals in the 59th and 85th minute to bring the score to 5-0.

Despite allowing five goals, Mustang goalkeeper Victor Rodriguez also collected an impressive six saves.

Cal Poly will now play four of its next five games at home at Alex G. Spanos Stadium, the first being against Houston Baptist on Monday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. for the home opener.