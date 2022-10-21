Cal Poly women’s soccer ended a tough matchup with Long Beach State with a 1-1 draw on Thursday, Oct. 20 at Alex G. Spanos Stadium.

The Mustangs (7-6-3, 4-1-3 Big West) now sit in sole possession of second place in the conference after CSU Fullerton lost on Thursday, while the Beach (6-4-6, 5-0-3 Big West) held their ground as the top team in the Big West.

The match started fast, with senior forward Madison Demijohn putting Cal Poly on the board in the second minute after freshman forward Emily Lieber crossed it into the box and senior Monserrat Hernandez Marquez tapped it to Demijohn for the score.

This 1-0 Mustang lead held for the entirety of the first half, despite each squad managing five shots in the first 45 minutes.

However, Long Beach came out of the break with some momentum and found the back of the net in the 50th minute to tie it up at 1-1.

Cal Poly held the advantage for the majority of the final 40 minutes, recording nine shots in the second half, including a controversial one in the final seconds.

With about 10 seconds left, Marquez lined up for a corner kick and sent the ball towards the goal. With the ball tailing towards the back of the net, Long Beach goalkeeper Zora Standifer tapped the ball up into the air on the goal line and grabbed it before it reached the back of the net.

Multiple Mustangs attempted to argue the call of a save, but they were unsuccessful and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Cal Poly will play their final home match against UC Irvine on Sunday, Oct. 23 at noon inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium.