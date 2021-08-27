Women’s soccer secures first win of the season against Montana, 2-1.

Two second half goals propelled Cal Poly women’s soccer to their first victory of the season as they took down Montana by the score of 2-1 on Thursday, Aug. 26 inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium.

The Mustangs (1-2) got into the win column while the Grizzlies (0-3) remained winless on the young season.

There wasn’t much action in the first 15 minutes of the game, as neither side was able to gain momentum offensively.

However, that changed when Montana made their way into the Cal Poly side of the field and found the back of the net in the 18th minute to give them the 1-0 lead.

That lead was held into halftime, despite the Mustangs recording six shots to just four by the Grizzlies.

After a slow start from both teams out of the half, the Cal Poly offense got into their groove with two goals in the span of two minutes.

In the 63rd minute, sophomore defender Kylie Rojas found freshman forward Quoya Mann for the Mustangs’ first goal of the night to tie it up at 1-1. The goal was Mann’s first of the season and the first of her collegiate career.

Then, after taking the ball from the Grizzlies, Cal Poly took the lead thanks to an own goal in the 65th minute, making the score 2-1. This goal proved to be the difference in a tough defensive battle between two teams searching for their first win.

Despite winning the game, the Mustangs were outshot 9-8. However, Cal Poly recorded one more save than Montana, as junior goalkeeper Ava Dorvillier prevented three goals compared to the two goals saved by the Grizzlies’ keeper.

The Mustangs will continue their homestand and look for back-to-back wins against Sacramento State on Sunday, Aug. 29th inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium.