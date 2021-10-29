Women’s soccer secures share of Big West regular season title with 1-0 win over Long Beach State

Cal Poly women’s soccer extended their win streak to five games and clinched a share of the regular season Big West title after taking down Long Beach State 1-0 on Thursday, Oct. 28 on George Allen Field.

Cal Poly (12-6-0, 8-1-0 Big West) now has a chance to be the conference regular season champion if they win their last game of the season on Sunday. Meanwhile, Long Beach State (9-6-2, 6-2-1 Big West) was in second place in the Big West before the game and now sits five points behind Cal Poly for first place.

This was the lowest scoring game of the season for the Mustangs, marking their first 1-0 final of the season.

The game started in traditional Cal Poly fashion, with lots of attacking in the first few minutes of the game. Following a foul on sophomore forward Nikki Trucco in the seventh minute, the Mustangs looked to change the momentum.

In the eighth minute Long Beach State was penalized with two fouls to set up the counter attack by Cal Poly. The counter attack was successful, as sophomore forward Olivia Ortiz put a strike in the back of the net in the ninth minute to give Cal Poly a 1-0 advantage. Even though this was the final score, both teams continued to battle until the end.

The lone yellow card was issued late in the second half to Long Beach State player Mya Daily.

The box score for both teams was close across the board, except for the difference in corner kicks. Cal Poly did not take a corner kick the entire game, whereas the Beach took eight throughout the game.

Freshman goalkeeper Mackenzie Samuel recorded five saves en route to the shutout. On the other side of the field, the Long Beach State goalkeeper recorded six saves in her effort.

Cal Poly had a slight edge in shots in the game with 14, compared to Long Beach’s 13. It was a physical game as well, with the teams combining for 25 total fouls.

With the win Cal Poly clinched at least a share of the Big West Championship. The win puts them in a three point lead over UC Irvine, who the Mustangs happen to face for their final regular season game of the year.

The Mustangs will stay on the road to play UC Irvine for a chance to win the Big West championship outright on Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. on Crawford Field.