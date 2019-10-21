Women’s Soccer ties UC Santa Barbara 2-2 in dramatic rivalry matchup

Cal Poly Women’s Soccer took the lead twice in a tight matchup against UC Santa Barbara on Sunday, Oct. 20, but failed to secure a victory on the road as the match ended in a 2-2 tie. The Blue-Green Rivalry matchup included four goals, a penalty-kick and two overtime periods inside Harder Stadium.

The Mustangs (4-9-2, 1-2-1 Big West) took the lead in the 24th minute through freshman forward Nikki Trucco. Sophomore forward Brooke Rubinstein pushed the ball past a Gaucho defender from the right and floated in a cross toward the six-yard line, where Trucco’s outstretched foot tapped in the opening goal.

Following the opening goal, neither side had a threatening chance or could string together a long sequence of possession for the remainder of the half.

The Gauchos (6-4-4, 2-1-1 Big West) equalized in the 59th minute with a goal from Murison, who received a ball in midfield, turned into open space and drove forward toward the Mustang penalty box. Despite two Mustang defenders in front of her, Murison took a low shot that rolled into the right corner.

However, Cal Poly regained the lead back in the 69th minute with a penalty kick goal from senior forward Jordan Patane. The Mustangs were awarded the penalty after a collision between senior forward Jessica Johnson and Gaucho goalkeeper Hanna Deweese.

High tensions led to a momentary skirmish in the 76th minute when Deweese received a yellow card for protesting to the referee after the penalty call. The protest caused tension between Patane and Gaucho Sophia Dertorossian, who both received yellow cards as well.

Shortly after the go-ahead goal, Murison fired a low shot that went to the right side of the net. Senior goalkeeper Sophia Brown made a quick dive to secure the ball and keep the Mustangs in front 2-1.

However, the Mustangs’ lead was short-lived as Murison equalized again in the 78th minute. The Gauchos took advantage of a free kick in Cal Poly’s defensive third and Murison tapped the loose ball into the net to tie the score 2-2.

The Mustangs had a golden opportunity to win the game in the 90th minute as freshman midfielder Camille Lafaix had a one-on-one situation with the goalkeeper, but Deweese saved her shot to force the game into overtime.

Tired legs plagued each side in both sets of overtime. The teams traded chances, but the scoreline ultimately finished at 2-2.

The Mustangs will travel to University of Hawai’i for their next match on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 10 pm.