Women’s Tennis continues perfect season with two big road victories

Cal Poly Women’s Tennis won both of their matches during their first weekend on the road of the year, with wins against Sacramento State and UC Davis on Feb. 27-28.

Cal Poly handled Sacramento State 7-0 on Saturday at the Sacramento State Tennis Courts. In the second half of the back-to-back on Sunday, the Mustangs came up victorious again 5-2 against UC Davis at the Marya Welch Tennis Courts. After the two-match sweep, the Mustangs remain undefeated at 5-0 on the season including one Big West win.

Saturday

Cal Poly won decisively 7-0 against non-conference opponent Sacramento State (0-6) on Saturday.

The Mustangs secured the doubles point yet again for the fourth time this year. Redshirt freshman Dominique Stone and redshirt junior Mackenzie Worsnop won the first doubles match of the day 6-1 as the No. 3 pairing, improving their record to 4-0 on the season. The second match to finish, which locked in the doubles point for the Mustangs, was the No. 2 court where redshirt freshmen Melissa LaMette and Delanie Dunkle picked up a 6-4 victory.

The No. 1 pairing of redshirt sophomores Kim Bhunu and Emily Ackerman were ahead 5-3, before their match ended as unfinished.

In singles play, the Mustangs won across the board. The first victory came from Stone in the No. 1 spot winning 6-3, 6-2 in straight sets. The second victory came from Ackerman out of the No. 5 spot. Ackerman recorded an impressive 6-1, 6-1 win to improve her already-perfect record to 4-0 on the year.

LaMette took care of the third victory 6-2, 6-4 from the No. 3 position. The win moves her career singles record to a perfect 12-0.

Freshman Shreya Ravilla played in the No. 6 spot for the Mustangs and earned a 6-4, 6-3 victory, the second win of her Mustang career. Bhunu took care of business in the No. 2 position winning both sets 6-3. She also has a perfect 4-0 singles record on the year.

Dunkle was the only Mustang not to win in consecutive sets, but got the job done nonetheless. Dunkle lost the first set 6-7 (3-7), but came back to win the second set 6-1. In the final set, she won the tiebreaker 10-7 to complete the sweep on the day for Cal Poly, while also preserving her undefeated singles record of 4-0.

Sunday

On Sunday, Cal Poly faced and defeated their first conference opponent of the year in UC Davis (2-2, 0-2) by a score of 5-2.

Sunday’s doubles matches had similar results to the day before for Cal Poly. Stone and Worsnop played as the No. 3 pairing and had the first victory of the day at 6-3, extending their perfect record to 5-0. LaMette and Dunkle improved to 3-2 on the season with narrow 7-5 victory as the No. 2 pairing, which secured the doubles point for the Mustangs.

Stone started things off for singles play with an impressive 6-2, 6-2 win from the No. 1 position. She is 4-1 while playing at the top of the lineup on the year.

Ackerman took care of the No. 5 matchup with a 6-3, 6-1 victory to put the Mustangs ahead 3-0 on the day. Ackerman’s red hot start to the year continues as her singles record is now 5-0.

Dunkle had a strong performance, winning both sets 6-4 from the No. 4 spot en route to her fifth singles victory in as many matches this season. Dunkle’s win secured the match win for Cal Poly.

LaMette continue her perfect season (5-0) with a come-from-behind win in the No. 3 position. LaMette dropped the first set 2-6 before storming back to take the next sets 6-2 and 7-5. The win moves her Cal Poly career record to 13-0.

The final point ended up going to Davis in a hard fought match from Bhunu at the No. 2 court. The first set ended 6-7 (1-7) in favor of Yana Gurevich of UC Davis. Bhunu would take the second set 6-4, but dropped the final set 4-6. Davis picked up their other point with a singles win at the No. 6 spot.

Women’s Tennis will look to continue their perfect season when they face off against Santa Clara on Friday, Mar. 5 at Mustang Tennis Complex.