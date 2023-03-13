Cal Poly Women’s Tennis picked up a 5-2 win over UC San Diego on Sunday, March 12 at the San Luis Obispo Country Club.

The Mustangs’ (5-5, 3-1 Big West) victory over the Tritons (6-9, 1-4 Big West) was their fourth in a row after starting the year 1-4.

Cal Poly’s dominating doubles performance set the tone early for the rest of the matches to come.

For the first time this season, all three doubles pairings came out on top for the Mustangs. The sister duo of redshirt Junior Delanie Dunkle and sophomore Peyton Dunkle took line No. 1 by a 6-3 margin.

Redshirt junior Melissa LaMette and freshman Alexandra Ozerets won at court No. 3 by a margin of 6-1.

Rounding out doubles, freshman Kennedy Buntrock and graduate Kimberley Bhunu fought for a 7-6 (6-3) tiebreaker to complete the doubles sweep.

Bhunu kept the winning going, giving the Mustangs a point after her 6-4, 6-4 battle at the No. 1 singles spot.

The Dunkle dominance didn’t let up, as Delanie gave her opponent a double bagel winning 6-0, 6-0 and her sister Peyton cleaned up right after her with a 6-2, 6-1 win.

Buntrock extended her winning streak to three with a 6-3, 6-4 victory that clinched the match for the Mustangs.

Cal Poly will look to keep serving up wins when they host Harvard on Friday, March 17 at Mustang Tennis Complex.