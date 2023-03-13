Cal Poly Baseball couldn’t find the win column in a last-minute non-conference doubleheader against Blue-Green rival UC Santa Barbara on Sunday, March 12 at Baggett Stadium.

After both squads canceled their previously scheduled series due to weather, the Mustangs (3-10) and Gauchos (11-3) got together once the forecast cleared.

Game One

In game one, UCSB used 20 total hits to fuel its way to a 12-4 win.

After scraping across a run in the top of the third, the Gauchos strung together six hits in the fourth to plate five runs, taking a 6-0 lead.

Graduate starter Travis Weston would exit after four innings of work, allowing six earned runs on 10 hits.

Junior shortstop Aaron Casillas produced a two-RBI single in the home half to cut the Mustang deficit to 6-2.

In the bottom of the fifth, sophomore catcher Ryan Stafford singled to drive in a run. Junior first baseman Joe Yorke brought home a run on a fielder’s choice to make the game 6-4.

Out of the bullpen, junior righty Bryce Warrecker kept the Gauchos at bay, going two scoreless innings and striking out three.

UCSB would add on six more runs in the final two innings to seal the 12-4 win.

Game Two

Looking to bounce back in game two, UCSB’s late-game surge struck again, putting the Mustangs away 8-4 to sweep the doubleheader.

Unlike the opener, Cal Poly took the opening lead in game two. Second-inning RBI singles from redshirt freshman designated hitter Tanner Sagouspe and freshman third baseman Tate Shimao plated three runs.

Redshirt sophomore second baseman Kemet Brown scored a fourth on a ground out.

The 4-0 Mustang lead wouldn’t hold for long, however, as an RBI single and a three-run bomb for UCSB in the top of the third tied the game at 4-4.

Cal Poly loaded the bases in the home half but came up empty-handed following an inning-ending double play.

Both pitching staffs then hunkered down, not conceding a run over the next five innings.

In the final frame, the Gauchos plated four runs on just two hits to put away their 8-4 victory.

Cal Poly has now dropped its last four games, and nine of its last 10.

The Mustangs will look to get back into the win column when they face the USC Trojans on Wednesday, March 15 at 6 p.m. at Baggett Stadium.