Cal Poly Women’s Tennis won two matches against UC Riverside and Long Beach State on the road on Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4.

The pair of 6-1 victories extended the Mustang (4-5, 2-1 Big West) winning streak to three games over a couple of conference foes.

Friday vs. UC Riverside

The Mustangs opened the weekend hot with 6-0 sweeps at the No.1 and No. 2 doubles spot to earn a quick 1-0 lead over the Highlanders.

No. 4 redshirt junior Delanie Dunkle continued her strong play with a golden set, 6-0 and 6-0, in singles play.

No. 1 graduate Kimberley Bhunu and No. 2 redshirt junior Melissa LaMette dominated at the top of singles, picking up individual wins.

After a 7-6 loss in set one, No. 6 freshman Kennedy Buntrock fought back for 7-5 and 10-8 wins.

Saturday vs. Long Beach State

Long Beach State squeaked by with the doubles point after a tiebreaker at the No. 1 spot.

Cal Poly then swept the court in singles for the program’s first road win over the Beach since 2003.

The Dunkles switched spots in singles, as sophomore Peyton Dunkle played her first match at No. 4 where she got a 6-3, 6-1 win, and Delanie got the win in a tiebreaker this time after the narrow fall in doubles.

No. 5 freshman Alexandra Ozerets also won her tiebreak set and is now a team-best 7-1 on the season.

No. 1 Bhunu remained perfect in Big West singles play while No. 6 Buntrock earned her second win of the weekend.

The Mustangs will square off against UC San Diego for their third straight conference matchup on Friday, March 10 at 2 p.m. at Mustang Tennis Complex.