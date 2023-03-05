Cal Poly Women’s Basketball handled business against UC Riverside in the last game of the regular season with a 63-50 win on Saturday, March 4 inside SRC Arena.

The Mustangs (10-17, 7-12 Big West) rallied late, while the Highlanders (5-25, 3-17 Big West) were outscored in three out of four quarters.

Cal Poly started off the first quarter on a 9-0 run but UC Riverside kept it close, ending the quarter with an 18-15 score in favor of the Mustangs.

The second quarter included more back-and-forth play before junior guard Taylor Wu made a layup with one second remaining in the quarter to take a 30-29 Mustang lead into the half.

The first half of the third quarter saw the teams trade buckets before the Mustangs caught fire and went on a 13-0 scoring run but the Highlanders continued to fight, as the quarter ended with a score of 48-40.

In the fourth quarter, Cal Poly went on a 7-0 scoring run to further extend its lead and seal the deal, running away with the 63-50 win.

Although the Mustangs ended with their second consecutive losing season, they more than tripled their win total from last season.

Individually, sophomore guard Jazzy Anousinh led the team in points with 16 and was one of four Mustangs to reach double digits in scoring. Junior forward Natalia Ackerman recorded a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Cal Poly will now look to make some noise in the Big West tournament in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7 inside the Dollar Loan Center.