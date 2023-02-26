Cal Poly Women’s Tennis was victorious in its weekend matchup against San Jose State, 4-1, on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Spartan Tennis Complex in San Jose, CA.

This win ended a recent five-game losing skid for the Mustangs (2-5) as the team downed the Spartans (3-5). This was Cal Poly’s first victory since its home opener.

Graduate Kim Bhunu came back for a close victory in her singles match, while freshman Alexandra Ozerets won the series-clinching point for a Cal Poly victory.

The Mustangs won the doubles point from its opponent for the third time this season. Bhunu and freshman Kennedy Buntrock won from the No. 2 spot in a 6-1 victory, while Ozerets and redshirt junior Melissa LaMette narrowly won at the No. 3 spot, 7-5, for a 1-0 Cal Poly lead.

The two pairings are now both 2-1 on the season.

Bhunu again won from the No. 1 singles spot for the Mustangs. After a first-set loss, Bhunu won the second and third sets for a 2-0 Cal Poly advantage.

Redshirt junior Delanie Dunkle was victorious for her third singles victory of the season at the No. 4 spot winning her sets, 7-6 (8-6), 6-2.

San Jose State took a point at the No. 6 spot to make it a 3-1 scoreline. However, Ozerets finished the Spartans off with a 7-6 (7-4), 7-5 victory at the No. 5 spot, and the dual win for Cal Poly.

Ozerets improved to 5-1 in singles competition this season.

Cal Poly was originally scheduled to take on Santa Clara on Sunday, Feb. 26. However, the match has been rescheduled to Sunday, April 2 at 11 a.m. due to weather.

The Mustangs will again be on the road for their next two matches. Cal Poly travels to UC Riverside on Friday, Mar. 3, and then Long Beach State on Saturday, Mar. 4 for Big West Conference action.