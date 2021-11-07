Wrestling claims two titles at Michigan State Open Invitational

Cal Poly wrestling claimed two titles at the Michigan State Open Invitational on Saturday, Nov. 6 to mark a successful start for the team’s 2021-2022 campaign.

Redshirt senior Evan Wick received the 165-pound open division title while his younger brother, freshman Luka Wick, placed first in the frosh-soph 149-pound division.

The Wicks are newcomers to the Mustang team and will look to make an impact all season long.

As for the open division, redshirt sophomore Lawrence Saenz earned second at 141 pounds.

Other Cal Poly Wrestling accomplishments for this tournament included redshirt sophomore Adam Kemp placing third at 174 pounds, and Cal Poly earning fourth, fifth and sixth place in the frosh-soph division.

Redshirt sophomore Bernie Truax and redshirt freshman Legend Lamer both found themselves forfeiting their matches for medical reasons.

The Mustangs will be back on the mats with a dual meet against San Francisco State on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Richard O’Neill Green on Cal Poly’s campus.