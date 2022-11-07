Cal Poly wrestling opened up its 2022-23 season with a dual win against Cal Baptist, 38-9, on Saturday, Nov. 5 inside Van Dyne Gym.

To cap off the weekend, five individuals brought home medals at the Menlo Open on Sunday, Nov. 6.

Cal Baptist

The Mustangs (1-0) dominated the Lancers (0-1), winning eight of the 10 bouts en route to their first dual victory of the season.

At 125 pounds, 31st-ranked redshirt sophomore Antonio Lorenzo earned a pin in just under two minutes to get Cal Poly on the board. Graduate student Ethan Rotondo won by decision for his first win as a Mustang in the 133-pound bout.

Freshman Zeth Romney pinned CBU’s Christian Nunez at 141 pounds for his first career win. At 149 pounds, 13th-ranked sixth-year Dom Demas won by major decision, 12-4, to also earn his first Cal Poly career win.

Redshirt freshman Luka Wick, No. 29 in his weight class, won 16-0 by technical fall at 157 pounds while redshirt sophomore Daniel Vizcarra was pinned at 165 pounds.

At 174 pounds, redshirt freshman Jarad Priest earned a 7-2 decision victory for his first dual win at Cal Poly. Graduate student Brawley Lamer lost by decision, 8-2, at 184 pounds.

Fifth-ranked redshirt junior Bernie Truax won by technical fall, 18-0, for his first win of the season at 197 pounds. At heavyweight, redshirt freshman Trevor Tinker pinned his opponent.

No. 28 Cal Poly will wait over a month for their next dual match when they welcome Lindenwood and 11th-ranked Minnesota to Mott Athletics Center on Sunday, Dec. 11.

Menlo Open

Cal Poly sent its non-starters to the Menlo Open, where five Mustangs placed within the top four in their weight classes.

At 125 pounds, freshman Dom Mendez placed fourth after falling by decision, 14-10, in the third-place match.

Freshman Johnny Lopez won by fall in the 133-pound third-place bout. Lopez brings home a third-place finish after going 4-1 during the tournament.

In the 165-pound division, freshman Cash Stewart earned a third-place finish following a 5-1 day.

Redshirt freshman Kendall La Rosa also finished third at 174 pounds following a 7-2 decision victory in the third-place match.

Rounding out the victorious Mustangs was freshman Nate Glass, who won by fall in his third-place bout at 285 pounds.

Mendez, Lopez, Stewart and Glass all earned their first wins of their Cal Poly careers during the open.

Cal Poly’s 25th-ranked tournament roster will be tested when they take part in the Tiger Style Invitational hosted by No. 5 Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Kansas City.