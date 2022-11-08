Voters will be greeted on Election Day with a “blood moon” visible early Tuesday morning.

Every two and a half years, a blood moon happens during a lunar eclipse, when a full moon passes through Earth’s shadow as it moves behind the earth respective to the sun.

The next one won’t occur until March 14, 2025.

The reason the moon takes on a red hue during a blood moon is due to the phenomenon known as Rayleigh scattering.

“Light travels in waves, and different colors of light have different physical properties,” NASA stated in a news release. “Blue light has a shorter wavelength and is scattered more easily by particles in Earth’s atmosphere than red light, which has a longer wavelength.”

The blood moon will begin at 12:02 a.m. and end at 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday, according to NASA.