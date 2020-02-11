Wrestling drops non-conference dual meet against Air Force, 29-14

Cal Poly Wrestling dropped its second consecutive dual meet in a 29-14 loss against the Air Force Falcons Sunday, Feb. 9 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Air Force (4-5) won the first three matches, jumping out to an 11-0 lead. However, Cal Poly (3-6) won the next three matches to pull to within two points at 11-9.

During the Mustangs’ three-match win streak, senior Joshy Cortez defeated Dylan Martinez in a 6-2 decision at 149 pounds. Cortez scored points on a takedown in the first period, an escape and takedown in the second period and earned another point for riding time advantage in his victory.

Sophomore Brawley Lamer followed up with a win over Trey Brisker in an 8-5 decision at 157 pounds. Lamer jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first period with a takedown and a four-point near fall. Lamer also added escapes in the first and third periods to secure the victory.

Redshirt freshman Bernie Truax defeated Vincent Dolce to cut the lead to 11-9, earning a 3-0 decision at 165 pounds. Truax only needed a takedown in the first period and an escape in the second for his shutout.

Although the Mustangs cut their deficit to 11-9, the Falcons scored victories in three of the final four matches. The Falcons scored on back-to-back pins as Cody Surrat pinned sophomore Nathan Tausch in 1 minute and 59 seconds at 174 pounds. Then, Jacob Thompson pinned freshman Trent Tracy in 2 minutes and 31 seconds at 184 pounds.

Cal Poly’s lone victory during the last four bouts was by No. 12 ranked senior Tom Lane. Lane improved to 15-3 on the year with his technical fall in 5 minutes and 51 seconds. Lane notched a takedown in the opening period and followed with a takedown, a four-point near fall and a two-point near fall in the second period. Lane earned another four-point near fall and a takedown in the final period for the victory.

Air Force closed out the match when Kayne Hutchinson pinned sophomore Samuel Aguilar in 2 minutes and 47 seconds at 285 pounds, clinching the 29-14 victory for the Falcons.

Cal Poly closes out its schedule with three consecutive Pac-12 duals, hosting CSU Bakersfield on Friday, Feb. 14 and Arizona State on Saturday, Feb. 15. Both matches are set for 7 p.m. The Mustangs end their regular season with a visit to Oregon State on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 1 p.m.