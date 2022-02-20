Wrestling falls 23-14 in Pac-12 matchup with Sanford

Cal Poly wrestling (4-3, 2-3 Pac-12) dropped a 23-14 decision against Stanford (5-3, 3-1 Pac-12) in a Pac-12 dual wrestling meet on Saturday, Feb. 19.

Even with the loss, the Mustangs celebrated completing their dual meet portion of their 2021-2022 schedule with a winning record for the first time since the 2010-2011 season.

In celebrating other accomplishments on the mats, the Mustangs found major wins from redshirt senior Evan Wick and redshirt sophomore Bernie Truax.

Wick scored a takedown in the first period, faced a scoreless second period, and ultimately improved his record to 16-0 after the completion of the third period.

Truax won in a 17-3 major decision, earned five takedowns in addition to four points, but still managed to earn his 13th victory in 14th matches.

Other Cal Poly wins were secured by redshirt junior Samuel Aguilar, 17-4, and redshirt freshman Antonio Lorenzo, who had a 14-5 decision.

The Mustangs will head back onto the mats for the Pac-12 championships on Sunday, Mar. 6 at Arizona State.