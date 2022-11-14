Cal Poly wrestling earned a second-place finish at the Tiger Style Invitational on Saturday, Nov. 13 in Kansas City.

The 25th-ranked Mustangs scored 129.5 points as a team, trailing only No. 4 Missouri, who earned 187.5 points.

Leading the way was redshirt junior Bernie Truax, who entered the tournament as the top seed at 197 pounds. Truax went 3-0 on the day, cruising to a first-place finish. He improves to 4-0 overall on the season and is currently the No. 5 wrestler in his weight class.

Redshirt sophomore Antonio Lorenzo also went 3-0 in the tournament, earning another first-place finish for Cal Poly. Lorenzo was the second seed and upset 12th-ranked Noah Surtin of Missouri in the final, 8-6. The 27th-ranked wrestler improves to a perfect 4-0 on the season.

Sixth-year Dom Demas placed second at 149 pounds. Demas, No. 11 nationally, was the No. 2 seed in the tournament. He fell to top-seed Brock Mauller from Missouri in the final. Demas is now 3-1 in his first year with the Mustangs.

At 285 pounds, redshirt freshman Trevor Tinker also brought home a second-place finish. Tinker fell to 10th-ranked Zach Elam in the final, 11-2.

Graduate Ethan Rotondo finished fourth at 133 pounds, freshman Zeth Romney earned fourth at 141, redshirt freshman Luka Wick finished fifth at 157 and freshman Nathan Glass was sixth at 285.

The Cal Poly non-starters will compete in the Roadrunner Open on Saturday, Nov. 20 at CSU Bakersfield. The Mustang starters return to action on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas.