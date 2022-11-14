On Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cal Poly students and faculty have the opportunity to sleep on Dexter Lawn in an unusual fashion.

Mustang Media Group has set up a bed on the lawn to promote their annual housing fair for students looking to connect with living complexes and realtors in the San Luis Obispo area.

“As we all know, finding housing after your first year is no easy task,” Mustang Media Group marketing manager Olivia Ooms said.

The Mustang Media Group Housing Fair exposes students to realtor groups and representatives from eight different living complexes in the areas that house almost entirely all students.

The Housing Fair event will take place on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dexter Lawn. There will be free pizza and coffee, as well as application fee waivers.