Interfraternity Council re-imagines the “Bro Code” through Healthy Masculinity Week

Cal Poly’s Interfraternity Council (IFC), Fraternity and Sorority Life, and the Men and Masculinity program is hosting its second annual Healthy Masculinities Week from Feb. 19 to Feb. 24.

The Healthy Masculinity Week events aim to educate and create critical open discussions with fraternity members about what it means to practice healthy masculinity, according to a news release.

“We hope this week allows [fraternity members] to discover their own definitions of masculinity and gain greater understanding of their power and privilege,” Fraternity and Sorority Adviser Shawnna Smith wrote in an email to Mustang News.

This year’s theme is “Reimagining the Bro Code: Exploring Healthy Masculinity in Fraternity Men,” with the intention of educating individuals on what it means to practice healthy masculinity in everyday life.

“Our goal in hosting this week-long event is to allow male-identified members of the IFC and Cal Poly communities to explore and learn more about their identities,” Smith wrote.

Healthy Masculinity Week will consist of a variety of events held on campus, the first being “Defining Bro Code,” an information table on Feb. 19, followed by the “Bro Code Stories” information table Feb. 20. Both information tables will be in the University Union Plaza and will take place from 10 a.m.to 1 p.m.

At 7 p.m. on Feb. 20, the council is hosting a screening of the documentary “The Bro Code,” followed by an open discussion.

“Bring an open mind and join us,” Smith wrote. “You never know what you’ll learn about yourself and those around you. It’s just a great opportunity for personal exploration and growth.”

All events are open to everyone with the overarching goal of creating inclusive, thoughtful conversations about gender.

To learn more about the events being hosted during Healthy Masculinities Week, visit the Facebook event.