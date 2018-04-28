Man injured while jumping over geyser of water next to Campus Bottle

A 42-foot geyser of water spewed into the air next to Campus Bottle after a car struck a fire hydrant while trying to park April 28 at about 5:05 p.m. A man was thrown at least 15 feet in the air trying to jump over it, according to San Luis Obispo Battalion Chief Ray Hais.

The man was unconscious for three minutes, according to construction management junior Carlos Espinoza. When he woke up, his right eye was swollen and he had bruises on his shoulders. He was transported to the hospital in an ambulance.

The driver claimed he did not see the hydrant, according to Sergeant Trevor Shalhoob, and was not driving under the influence. He said the accident will probably be covered by the driver’s auto insurance as it was an accident.

“The biggest concern we have right now is the loss of water,” Hais said, perdicting tens of thousands of gallons of water were lost.

The fire department could not turn the water off immediately because that would cause a shock to the entire water main, which is the largest one in the city. Instead, they had to lower it to a small flow until the San Luis Obispo Public Works Department arrived.